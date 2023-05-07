2,913 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 911.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

