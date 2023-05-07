42-coin (42) Price Tops $28,227.00 on Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28,227.00 or 0.99968283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00291692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018181 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003522 BTC.

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

