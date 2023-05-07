50,277 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

