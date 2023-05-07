51job Reiterates Maintains Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

