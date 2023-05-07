6,133 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CALF opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

