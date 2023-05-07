85,608 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Bought by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,000. Chord Energy makes up about 4.6% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $109,332,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,923,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,071,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,642,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,888,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRD traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.97. 403,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.58.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

