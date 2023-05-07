9,000 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 63.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,846 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,283,000 after acquiring an additional 410,640 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 205,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,903,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $63.03 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

