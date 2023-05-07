Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $322.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.