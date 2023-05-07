Abbrea Capital LLC Has $476,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,974,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 426,866 shares worth $34,245,329. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

