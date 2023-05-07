Abbrea Capital LLC Has $670,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 44.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $134.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 114.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.36.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

