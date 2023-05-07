Abbrea Capital LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

ACN stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.20 and its 200-day moving average is $276.49. The company has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

