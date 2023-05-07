Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

