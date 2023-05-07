Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Trading Up 4.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

ZTS opened at $186.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.55.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

