Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 68 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,024 shares of company stock worth $28,562,554 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $644.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $662.56 and its 200-day moving average is $694.31. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

