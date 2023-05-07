Abbrea Capital LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $369.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 78.38%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

