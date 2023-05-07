Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0719

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $47.57 million and $1.54 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,907.95 or 0.99960232 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

