ACT Advisors LLC. Buys 1,556 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,057. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

