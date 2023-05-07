ACT Advisors LLC. Makes New $225,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.62. 3,806,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.91.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

