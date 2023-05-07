Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Acushnet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.2 %

Acushnet stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

In other news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $16,261,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 719.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 124,282 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 521.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 103,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 95,730 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

