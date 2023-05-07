Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

