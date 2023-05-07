Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 941 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.3% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

T opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

