Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $390,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,634,000 after acquiring an additional 160,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,295,000 after purchasing an additional 163,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEI opened at $118.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

