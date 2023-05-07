Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 46,510 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,243,000 after buying an additional 282,939 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 920,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,410,000 after buying an additional 74,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after buying an additional 302,478 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SPLG stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

