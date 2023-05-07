Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,595 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Insider Activity

General Electric Price Performance

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $102.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.