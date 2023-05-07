Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,267 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

