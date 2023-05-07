Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.31.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %
AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
