Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

