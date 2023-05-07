Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.31.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
