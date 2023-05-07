Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

