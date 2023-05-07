AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of AES stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.
AES Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.49%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.
About AES
The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.
