Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

