AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.33.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $127.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.