Agenus (AGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative net margin of 235.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Price Performance

AGEN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,595,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,294.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 255,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.