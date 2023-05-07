Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.25. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1903676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 102.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

