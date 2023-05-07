Aion (AION) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Aion has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $700,346.84 and approximately $717.07 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00135445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00062903 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00037569 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003491 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

