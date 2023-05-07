Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 24.8 %

ATSG stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 3,697,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,897. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

