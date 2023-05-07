Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after buying an additional 203,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,008. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.14. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.61.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

