Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Lifted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

ARE stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $178.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

