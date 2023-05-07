Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $965,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,023 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.