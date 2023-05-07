Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 480,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,558. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

