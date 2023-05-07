Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. 20,710,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,109,584. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

