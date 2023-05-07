Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.82-2.96 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

