Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $212.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

