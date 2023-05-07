AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 737 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,688 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

