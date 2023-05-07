AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,714 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $28,097,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,127,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 592,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 535,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 410,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ELP opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

