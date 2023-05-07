AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,591,000 after acquiring an additional 695,423 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 262.38%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

