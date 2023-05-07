AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $348.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

