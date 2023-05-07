AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

