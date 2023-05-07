AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $113.84 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RL. Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.