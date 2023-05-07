AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,108,000 after acquiring an additional 60,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

