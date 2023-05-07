Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $183.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,508.25, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.