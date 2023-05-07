Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Toast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Toast by 12.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Toast by 11.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Toast by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $104,521.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,462.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 348,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,869 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOST opened at $18.43 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

